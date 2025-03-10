28,666 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $67.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

