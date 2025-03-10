Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 194.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,199,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,747,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,598,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 741,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,764,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.1 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.