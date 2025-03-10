Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,933 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,878 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Playtika by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,702 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,554,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $5.20 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

