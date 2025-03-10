Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Insulet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $251.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

