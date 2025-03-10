Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NMI by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 989.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI by 21.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Insider Activity at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.