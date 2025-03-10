Atria Investments Inc Has $2.48 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $589.02 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $9,118,070 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.