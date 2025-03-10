Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIGH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH opened at $22.30 on Monday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

