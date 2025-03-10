Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.86 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 210.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,156,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,653,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.