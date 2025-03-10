DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,685 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

DKS opened at $214.48 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.21 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average of $219.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

