Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

ALNY stock opened at $244.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average is $261.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.