E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 143,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,478,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in MongoDB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $10,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $187.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average of $274.47. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.05 and a 52 week high of $387.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $291,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,623.58. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,833 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $350.00 price objective on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

