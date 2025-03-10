Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DD opened at $78.21 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.