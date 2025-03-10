Michael Thomas Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,983,558.05. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $608,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $36.14 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

