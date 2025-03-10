Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 41,668 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 41,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,339.68. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,964 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $129,057.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,329.76.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $221,246.46.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $131,500.00.

ARDX stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

