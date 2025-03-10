Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total value of C$273,250.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$26.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$29.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -88.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

