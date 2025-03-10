Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $556,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,653.61. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Timothy Rolph sold 18,750 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $1,059,562.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Timothy Rolph sold 31,250 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,742,812.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Timothy Rolph sold 4,818 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $148,924.38.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.19. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

