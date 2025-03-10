IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.71.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $187.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.36. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in IDEX by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

