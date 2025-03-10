Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.91.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology
Align Technology Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $173.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $221.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $167.32 and a 12 month high of $335.40.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.