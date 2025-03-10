Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

