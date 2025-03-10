Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

