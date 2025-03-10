Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Stem by 77.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 76,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stem by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

