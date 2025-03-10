Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.11.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Stem
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem
Stem Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.28.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.