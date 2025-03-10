Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $126.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.