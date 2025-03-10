Reviewing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 21.99% 14.29% 1.41% Farmers National Banc 17.05% 11.71% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mercantile Bank pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50 Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Farmers National Banc”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $231.48 million 3.18 $79.59 million $4.95 9.21 Farmers National Banc $170.08 million 3.05 $45.95 million $1.22 11.30

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Farmers National Banc on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.