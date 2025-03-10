First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.35.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

