E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $89,000 Investment in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $480,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COGT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 5.4 %

COGT stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $798.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

