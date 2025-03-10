Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $119,140,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,345,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

