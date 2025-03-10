Callan Family Office LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Danske raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

