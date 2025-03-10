Callan Family Office LLC Invests $646,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14,279.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 103,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 58,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

OKE stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.