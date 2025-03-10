Inceptionr LLC Invests $316,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

UBSI opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. The trade was a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

