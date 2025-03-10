Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.53 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.