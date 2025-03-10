Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,118 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

