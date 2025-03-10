Assetmark Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $363.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.