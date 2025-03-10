Assetmark Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on SHW. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.
In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $363.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
