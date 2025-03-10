Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $154.46

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $116.84 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

