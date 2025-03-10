PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $155.53 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts expect that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

