Assetmark Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 921.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 296,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3,999.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.67 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

