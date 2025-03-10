Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 767,843 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,843 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $35,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.2 %

UA stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.60.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

