Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 124,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

