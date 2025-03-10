Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno Sells 169,025 Shares

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

