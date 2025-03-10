Gary Ingenito Sells 44,904 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.96 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
