The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Sells $2,882,346.84 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

