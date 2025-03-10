Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 28.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,697,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,151,000 after buying an additional 1,903,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Core & Main by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,177,000 after acquiring an additional 489,224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,250,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,521 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Core & Main by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,057,057.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,101.86. This represents a 77.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at $872,224.80. This trade represents a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,825 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

