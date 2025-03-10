Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $143,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

