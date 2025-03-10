Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 350 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

