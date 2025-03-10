Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,441,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $254.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $228.59 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.73.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

