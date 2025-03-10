Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 10,900 Shares

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$32,764.31.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$94,303.44.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$71,677.00.
  • On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$74,018.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$60,536.00.
  • On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$204,156.00.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total transaction of C$54,912.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$30,846.00.

Geodrill Price Performance

Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. Geodrill Limited has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$100.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current year.

Geodrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

