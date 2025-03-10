Insider Buying: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Insider Acquires 5,034,129 Shares of Stock

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Free Report) insider Gregory George purchased 5,034,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.95 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,830,544.03 ($9,386,420.27).
Mesoblast Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.38.
About Mesoblast
