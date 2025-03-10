Insider Buying: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) Insider Acquires 5,034,129 Shares of Stock

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Free Report) insider Gregory George purchased 5,034,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.95 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,830,544.03 ($9,386,420.27).

Mesoblast Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.38.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

