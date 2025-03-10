Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 306,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 70,261 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

