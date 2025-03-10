M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,241,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
VCSH opened at $78.58 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
