Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

