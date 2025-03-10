M&T Bank Corp Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Edison International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

